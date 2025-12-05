Red Fort blast: Court extends NIA custody of accused Soyab by 10 days
Investigation deepens as Soyab’s custody extended to probe terror network links
In a significant development in the probe into the Red Fort terror attack, a Delhi court on Friday granted the National Investigation Agency (NIA) an extension of 10 days’ custodial interrogation for Soyab, a Faridabad resident accused of aiding the attacker, Umar-un Nabi.
The accused was produced before principal and sessions judge Anju Bajaj Chandna at Patiala House Court under tight security, as the NIA sought to deepen its inquiry into his alleged role in providing logistical support to the “terrorist” before the horrific blast. Media personnel were barred from the courtroom, ensuring the proceedings remained shrouded in controlled secrecy.
Soyab, hailing from Dhauj in Faridabad, is the seventh individual apprehended by the federal probe agency in connection with the case, which traces its roots to a sophisticated “white-collar” terror module dismantled by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.
“The agency continues to pursue multiple leads linked to the suicide bombing, conducting coordinated searches across states with local police forces to unearth and track others involved in the gruesome attack,” the NIA said in an earlier statement.
As the investigation intensifies, authorities are meticulously piecing together a web of terror networks, while Soyab remains under the NIA’s scrutiny, his custodial interrogation now extended to unravel the full extent of the chilling conspiracy.
With PTI inputs
