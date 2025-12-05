Red Fort blast: Court extends NIA custody of accused Soyab by 10 days

In a significant development in the probe into the Red Fort terror attack, a Delhi court on Friday granted the National Investigation Agency (NIA) an extension of 10 days’ custodial interrogation for Soyab, a Faridabad resident accused of aiding the attacker, Umar-un Nabi.

The accused was produced before principal and sessions judge Anju Bajaj Chandna at Patiala House Court under tight security, as the NIA sought to deepen its inquiry into his alleged role in providing logistical support to the “terrorist” before the horrific blast. Media personnel were barred from the courtroom, ensuring the proceedings remained shrouded in controlled secrecy.