27 cases of non-compliance by govt depts to punish corrupt, maximum by railways: CVC

Government departments have differed from the Central Vigilance Commission's advice to punish corrupt officials in 27 cases, a maximum of seven such instances by the Ministry of Railways alone, according to an official report.

There were three cases of non-compliance of the CVC's advice to act against the corrupt officials by the NBCC (India) Ltd and two each by the State Bank of India, Coal Ministry and Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd, it said.

One each such case was by the Delhi Jal Board, Delhi Transco Ltd, Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC), Ministry of Textiles, Bird Group of Companies, Bharat Coking Coal Ltd, Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) and Industrial Development Bank of India among others, said the CVC's annual report for 2022.