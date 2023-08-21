Ex-CVC Suresh N Patel to head advisory board to examine role of top bank officials in frauds

Former Central Vigilance Commissioner (CVC) Suresh N Patel has been appointed the chairman of an advisory board to examine the role of top bank officials in fraud cases.

The members of the board are Ravikant, a former secretary of the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare; Rajni Kant Mishra, a former director general of the Border Security Force; David Rasquinha, ex-MD of the EXIM Bank; and Partha Pratim Sengupta, ex-MD and CEO of the Indian Overseas Bank, according to an official order.

The tenure of the chairman and members would be for a period of two years with effect from August 21, 2023, said the order issued by the Central Vigilance Commission.