More than 6,800 corruption cases probed by CBI pending trial in courts, 313 for over 20 years: CVC

In addition to these, a total of 12,408 appeals and revisions in the corruption cases were pending in high courts and the Supreme Court, 417 of them for more than 20 years.

As many as 688 such appeals and revisions were pending for "more than 15 years but less than 20 years", 2,314 for "more than 10 but less than 15 years", 4,005 for "more than five but less than 10 years", 2,881 for "more than two but but less than five years" and 2,103 for "less than two years", the report said.

It said 692 cases were pending probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), 42 for more than five years, as on December 31, 2022.

Normally, it is required by the CBI to complete an investigation within one year of registration of a case.

A total of 60 cases were pending probe "more than three years but less than five years", 79 for "more than two years but less than three years", 138 for "more than one year but less than two years" and 373 for "less than one year", said the report released recently.