CBI's FIR was on irregularities in CAF, clarifies Army

A spokesman of the Ministry of defence for eastern region on Friday clarified that the FIRs filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had been as regards to the recruitment in the central armed forces (CAF) and not the Indian defence forces.

Speaking to IANS, the spokesman of the Ministry of Defense for eastern region, Wing Commander Himanshu Tiwari said that there was an order by the Calcutta High Court’s single- judge bench of Justice Jay Sengupta asking the CBI to file an FIR in the matter.

“Since an accused in the case is associated with the Indian Army, the bench also directed the Ministry of Defence to cooperate with the central agency in the process of investigation. However, the central agency has filed FIRs in the matter of irregularities in the central armed forces and the defence ministry has no connection in the matter,” he clarified.