General Manoj Pande takes over as new Indian Army chief

General Manoj Pande on Saturday took over as the new Indian Army chief following the retirement of General Manoj Mukund Naravane after 42 years in service.



Gen Pande had serving as the Vice Chief before being appointed as Army Chief. He became the first officer from the Corps of Engineers to helm the force.



Born on May 6, 1962, Gen Pande was commissioned on December 24, 1982 in the Corps of Engineers (The Bombay Sappers) of the Indian Army.