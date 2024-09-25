28 dead in flood, no problem if DVC HQ is shifted from Bengal, says Mamata

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday, 24 September said the Centre is welcome to shift the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) headquarters from Kolkata if it wants, asserting that she is not in favour of an organisation, which released water leading to the "death of 28 people", to stay in the state.

Banerjee’s comment came when several districts of the state’s southern part were inundated following release of water from dams managed by the DVC which functions under the Centre's Ministry of Power.

"Let them (Centre) take it (DVC) away. I do not care. They have removed everything from Kolkata and there is nothing left. They keep a building (DVC headquarters) in Kolkata, but will not listen to Kolkata and keep on releasing water inundating Bengal and killing people,” she said.

The chief minister said that 28 people lost their lives in the flood and the state government has paid a compensation of Rs two lakh to each of the victim's families.

“We do not want an organisation that releases water and kills people. DVC was set up to protect people from floods," said Banerjee who is on an official visit to Birbhum, one of the districts affected by large-scale inundation.

She held the central government responsible for releasing water from the dams controlled by the DVC.

“The capacity (of DVC dams) has come down to the level of roads... Dredging has not taken place for the last 20 years,” she said.

Banerjee recently sent two back-to-back letters to prime minister Narendra Modi, urging his intervention in the flood situation and release of funds.