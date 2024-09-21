West Bengal: An hour of reckoning for Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee’s leadership has never faced a challenge as stern as the doctors’ protest in Kolkata over the past five or so weeks. Triggered by the tragic alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, and then again by the West Bengal chief minister’s attempts to somehow tamp down the agitation rather than credibly address the doctors’ demands, the upsurge of hostile public sentiment took everyone by surprise.

Incidents in the immediate aftermath of the alleged rape-murder also blew the lid off the ghastly working conditions in government-run hospitals. The nexus of corrupt public officials and the abuse of power by those who enjoy the patronage of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) stood exposed. So, this agitation is not just about the provocation of the rape-murder, nor even only about safer workplaces and better working conditions that the doctors are demanding.

It is also about the pent-up public anger with endemic corruption in Mamata Banerjee’s administration, and it is fuelled by anti-incumbency sentiment, which has found an outlet.

Never before has Mamata Banerjee been seen groping in the dark for ways to appease the public — she has always, always had a finger on their pulse. This time, she made a series of missteps, misjudged the public mood and underestimated the tenacity of the pushback. Until she sensed that the tipping point was near.

On 14 September, Banerjee visited the site of the protesting junior doctors in pouring rain. The drama of the moment was hard to miss. Mamata said she was having sleepless nights thinking of the medics sitting out in the rain; she pleaded with them to shelter from the rain and listen to her.

She was compelled to act on some of the conditions the junior doctors had laid down before they even considered her appeal (and the Supreme Court’s too) to return to work. The Kolkata Police commissioner, the director of medical education and the director of health services were shunted out.