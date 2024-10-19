3 cops suspended after Bishnoi gang shooter in custody speaks to reporters on Baba Siddique

Three policemen have been suspended for alleged negligence in duty, taking cognisance of videos in which a sharpshooter of Lawrence Bishnoi gang interacts with reporters while in police custody and comments on NCP leader Baba Siddique's killing, officials said on Saturday.

In the purported videos that went viral on social media, Yogesh (26) alias Raju said Siddique, , who was killed in Mumbai recently, was not a good man and had connections with India's most-wanted criminal Dawood Ibrahim.

Taking action in the matter, Mathura Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey on Friday night ordered the suspension of three policemen, including a sub-inspector, the officials said.

According to the officials, Yogesh is associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi-Hashim Baba gangs. He has been arrested in connection with last month's killing of gym owner Nadir Shah in Delhi's Greater Kailash area.

They, however, said Yogesh is not linked with the killing of Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister, on October 12. Siddique was shot dead outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Mumbai's upscale Bandra area.

Yogesh was arrested on Thursday morning after he suffered injuries in an encounter with a joint team of the Delhi Police's Special Cell and the Mathura Police. The police seized a .32-bore pistol, ammunition and a motorcycle from his possession.

After being shot in the leg, Raju was taken to the district hospital, where he made statements about Siddique while speaking to reporters on Thursday.

While being transferred from the district hospital to the district jail, Raju made additional statements on camera to some mediapersons.