3 hybrid terrorists of LeT arrested in Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir police along with security forces have arrested three hybrid terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) at Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, officials said on Monday.



Police said acting on a specific information regarding the movement of terrorists, a special checkpoint was established by police, Army's 22 RR and CRPF near Sunwani bridge, Wadoora Bala.



"During checking, the joint party intercepted three persons coming from Wadoora Bala towards Sunwani bridge who on seeing joint naka party tried to escape from the spot but were apprehended tactfully," police said.