3 kids washed away while playing in sea in TN's Ennore, 2 bodies recovered

The children were playing in the waters when a strong tide washed them away. David, father of Alex, jumped in the water and saved four of them. But the other three children including Alex were not traceable. David alerted Ennore police, who immediately reached the spot along with Fire and Rescue personnel.



The fire department recovered the bodies of Alex and Rudra while search for Vicky is still continuing. The bodies of the boys Alex and Rudra are at the Government Stanley Medical college hospital for post-mortem.