3 killed, 4 injured in building collapse in Northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri

Three people were killed and four injured after a portion of a two-storey building collapsed in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Friday, 2 August officials said.

Police said the front portion of the building -- housing three separate factories in its basement and on the ground and first floors -- collapsed in the afternoon.

The building was located at Jahangirpuri's D Block.

A police officer said the building was old and dilapidated. Its terrace was weakened due to seepage and a few labourers were working to fix the problem when it collapsed.

Delhi Fire Services officials said they received an emergency call at 12:51 pm, following which five fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The rescue operation was conducted by the National Disaster Response Force, fire department and local police and continued till evening.