3 killed, 4 injured in gun attack in Manipur's Kangpokpi

Three civilians, including two women, were killed and four others injured after suspected militants opened fire on a hill village in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on Monday, 31 August, officials said, in the latest violence to hit the state more than three years after ethnic clashes first erupted.

Militants armed with sophisticated weapons attacked N. Teikhang village, under T. Waichong sub-division in the Kuki-majority district, at around 9.30 am, killing three people and injuring four others, officials said.

The attackers also allegedly set several houses on fire and engaged in a heavy exchange of fire with armed groups from another community, they said.

The deceased were identified as Tingneichin Lhouvum, 40, Hoineineng Lhoujem, 21, and Lamtinthang Lhoujem, 35. The injured were identified as Nemneichong Lhoujem, 50, Seilun Lhoujem, 70, Deilhing Haokip, 55, and Kamtinsei Chongloi, 38.

The attack comes amid a fragile security situation in Manipur, where clashes between the valley-dominant Meitei community and Kuki-Zo tribal groups since May 2023 have killed more than 250 people and displaced tens of thousands. Despite periods of relative calm and repeated security operations, sporadic shootings, arson and attacks along the areas separating the two communities have continued.