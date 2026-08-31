3 killed, 4 injured in gun attack in Manipur's Kangpokpi
Two women among dead in latest violence in Kuki-majority district, where clashes have continued since 2023 ethnic conflict began
Three civilians, including two women, were killed and four others injured after suspected militants opened fire on a hill village in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on Monday, 31 August, officials said, in the latest violence to hit the state more than three years after ethnic clashes first erupted.
Militants armed with sophisticated weapons attacked N. Teikhang village, under T. Waichong sub-division in the Kuki-majority district, at around 9.30 am, killing three people and injuring four others, officials said.
The attackers also allegedly set several houses on fire and engaged in a heavy exchange of fire with armed groups from another community, they said.
The deceased were identified as Tingneichin Lhouvum, 40, Hoineineng Lhoujem, 21, and Lamtinthang Lhoujem, 35. The injured were identified as Nemneichong Lhoujem, 50, Seilun Lhoujem, 70, Deilhing Haokip, 55, and Kamtinsei Chongloi, 38.
The attack comes amid a fragile security situation in Manipur, where clashes between the valley-dominant Meitei community and Kuki-Zo tribal groups since May 2023 have killed more than 250 people and displaced tens of thousands. Despite periods of relative calm and repeated security operations, sporadic shootings, arson and attacks along the areas separating the two communities have continued.
Kangpokpi, one of the main Kuki-Zo-majority districts, has remained a flashpoint during the conflict, with the security situation particularly volatile along routes and areas bordering Meitei-dominated parts of the state.
Strongly condemning Monday’s attack, the Kangpokpi-based Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) announced a 24-hour total shutdown along National Highway 2, the Imphal-Dimapur route, from 5.00 am on 1 September.
'Educational institutions, medical, fire services, banking and electricity departments are, however, exempted from the purview of the shutdown,' COTU said in a statement.
The Twilang Area Kuki Civil Society Organisations Working Committee also condemned the killings, describing them as an "unprovoked and barbaric attack".
"The authorities must immediately deploy adequate personnel to ensure safe passage for the injured persons while they are being transported to hospital," the organisation said.
Security forces have been deployed in the area following the attack, and further details about the identity of the attackers and the circumstances leading to the exchange of fire were awaited.
With PTI inputs