‘No NRC, No Census’: Stone-pelting, tear gas mark Manipur protest

A torchlight vigil demanding an update of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) before the Census turned violent in Manipur’s Kakching district, with protesters allegedly pelting police with stones and security personnel responding with tear gas, officials said on Monday.

Hundreds of villagers from Wabagai, Hiyanglam and surrounding areas participated in a nearly 3-km-long protest march on Sunday night, raising slogans of “No NRC, No Census” and opposing the Census exercise until internally displaced persons (IDPs) affected by the ethnic conflict are resettled.

The protesters were demanding that the NRC be updated before the Census is conducted in the northeastern state. They also opposed proceeding with the exercise while thousands of people displaced by the violence remain unable to return to their homes.

Protesters stopped near Keirak Dam

The marchers were heading towards the Kakching district headquarters when police stopped them near the Keirak Dam area, officials said.

The security personnel asked the protesters to return, following which tension escalated between the two sides.

Some protesters allegedly began pelting the police with stones, prompting law enforcement personnel to fire several tear gas shells in an attempt to disperse the crowd.