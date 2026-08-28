Centre can't be spectator: Manipur Cong leader on 4 Naga civilian killings

A day after four Naga civilians were killed by militants in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district, Congress Legislative Party leader Keisham Meghachandra on Friday, 28 August accused the Centre of remaining a “silent spectator” as violence continues to claim innocent lives in the state.

Armed militants ambushed a vehicle in a forested area of Kangpokpi on Thursday, killing four people, including the founder and principal of a private school. Two others were injured in the attack.

The United Naga Council (UNC), the apex Naga body in Manipur, accused two Kuki militant outfits — the Kuki National Front (P) and Kuki Revolutionary Army — of involvement in the ambush.

In a post on X, Meghachandra said the “series of ambushes” targeting Liangmei Naga civilians was “deeply disturbing and completely unacceptable”.

“Such incidents cannot be allowed to become a new normal in Manipur,” he said.