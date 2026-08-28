Centre can't be spectator: Manipur Cong leader on 4 Naga civilian killings
Meghachandra demands accountability and decisive action after four Liangmei Naga civilians are killed in Kangpokpi ambush
A day after four Naga civilians were killed by militants in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district, Congress Legislative Party leader Keisham Meghachandra on Friday, 28 August accused the Centre of remaining a “silent spectator” as violence continues to claim innocent lives in the state.
Armed militants ambushed a vehicle in a forested area of Kangpokpi on Thursday, killing four people, including the founder and principal of a private school. Two others were injured in the attack.
The United Naga Council (UNC), the apex Naga body in Manipur, accused two Kuki militant outfits — the Kuki National Front (P) and Kuki Revolutionary Army — of involvement in the ambush.
In a post on X, Meghachandra said the “series of ambushes” targeting Liangmei Naga civilians was “deeply disturbing and completely unacceptable”.
“Such incidents cannot be allowed to become a new normal in Manipur,” he said.
The Wangkhem MLA questioned whether the government understood the meaning of “responsibility and accountability” and asked how long people would have to endure the “relentless cycle of violence and the loss of innocent lives”.
Condemning the attack, he said, “We cannot find a solution by killing each other. Peace can be established only through meaningful dialogue, accountability, justice and decisive action.”
“The Government of India cannot remain a silent spectator while the people of Manipur continue to suffer and innocent lives are being lost. There can be no real normalcy without security, justice and accountability,” he said.
“The time has come for the authorities to take responsibility and act decisively to end this cycle of violence,” Meghachandra added.
At least 260 people have been killed and more than 58,800 rendered homeless since May 2023 in ethnic violence between the valley-based Meiteis and Kukis living in the hill districts.
According to officials, more than 20 people have been killed in firing incidents, mainly in Kangpokpi and Ukhrul districts, since February this year.
With PTI inputs