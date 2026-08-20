Manipur govt orders educational institutions to remain closed for 3 days

The Manipur government on Wednesday ordered the closure of all educational institutions across the state for three days amid a tense law-and-order situation, as protests intensified over demands to update the National Register of Citizens (NRC) before the upcoming Census exercise.

The education department said all schools, colleges and higher education institutions — including those affiliated with the Board of Secondary Education Manipur, Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur and the Central Board of Secondary Education, as well as universities — would remain closed from 20 to 22 August.

The decision came on the second day of a 48-hour general strike called by the Campaign for Just and Fair Delimitation (JFD), which is demanding that the NRC be updated before the Census is carried out in the state.

The agitation gathered momentum across several valley districts, with protesters taking out rallies, blocking roads and burning effigies of political leaders. The JFD has also announced a boycott of government offices from Thursday as part of its continuing campaign.

At Khurai Lamlong in Imphal East district, bandh supporters burnt effigies of chief minister Y. Khemchand Singh and home minister Govindas Konthoujam. Protesters demanded that the Census exercise be deferred until internally displaced persons (IDPs) are able to return to their native places.