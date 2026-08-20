Manipur govt orders educational institutions to remain closed for 3 days
Protesters argue that holding Census before displaced residents return could affect its accuracy and fairness
The Manipur government on Wednesday ordered the closure of all educational institutions across the state for three days amid a tense law-and-order situation, as protests intensified over demands to update the National Register of Citizens (NRC) before the upcoming Census exercise.
The education department said all schools, colleges and higher education institutions — including those affiliated with the Board of Secondary Education Manipur, Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur and the Central Board of Secondary Education, as well as universities — would remain closed from 20 to 22 August.
The decision came on the second day of a 48-hour general strike called by the Campaign for Just and Fair Delimitation (JFD), which is demanding that the NRC be updated before the Census is carried out in the state.
The agitation gathered momentum across several valley districts, with protesters taking out rallies, blocking roads and burning effigies of political leaders. The JFD has also announced a boycott of government offices from Thursday as part of its continuing campaign.
At Khurai Lamlong in Imphal East district, bandh supporters burnt effigies of chief minister Y. Khemchand Singh and home minister Govindas Konthoujam. Protesters demanded that the Census exercise be deferred until internally displaced persons (IDPs) are able to return to their native places.
The protesters argued that conducting the Census before the return of displaced residents could affect the accuracy and fairness of the exercise, particularly in areas affected by prolonged displacement.
In Imphal West, dozens of demonstrators marched through Singjamei, covering nearly two kilometres while raising slogans in support of their demands.
The strike also disrupted movement across several parts of the valley. Road blockades were reported in Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur and Thoubal districts, where protesters stopped private vehicles as well as security forces and, in several instances, asked them to turn back.
The unrest also affected preparations for the Census. Officials said a training programme for supervisors, enumerators and field trainers scheduled in Thoubal district was cancelled amid the prevailing situation.
The JFD has maintained that the NRC must be updated before the Census to address concerns surrounding population data and ensure that the exercise reflects the demographic situation on the ground.
The latest protests come against the backdrop of the continuing humanitarian and political challenges in Manipur, where large numbers of people remain displaced following the prolonged ethnic conflict. The demand for the return and rehabilitation of internally displaced people has consequently become a central issue in the debate over the timing and conduct of the Census.
With the government offices boycott set to begin on Thursday, authorities face the challenge of containing further disruptions while addressing concerns raised by the protesters ahead of the Census exercise.
With PTI inputs