NRC-linked strike disrupts normal life in Manipur’s valley districts
Markets and schools remain closed as protesters demand the citizens’ register be implemented before Census 2027
Normal life was disrupted across five valley districts of Manipur on Wednesday, the second day of a 48-hour statewide strike demanding the implementation of the National Register of Citizens before Census 2027.
Markets, educational institutions and business establishments remained closed in Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Kakching and Bishnupur. Public transport stayed off the roads, although a few private vehicles were seen operating.
Protesters blocked roads in several parts of Imphal East and Imphal West using bamboo poles and boulders. Demonstrations were also held and posters bearing the slogan “No NRC, No Census” were displayed.
Government offices in Thoubal, Kakching and Bishnupur recorded low attendance, while schools and other educational institutions remained shut.
The strike was called by the Campaign for Just and Free Delimitation. It had little impact in Manipur’s hill districts, including Churachandpur.
State government spokesperson and MLA Sapam Ranjan Singh said on Tuesday that a delegation of legislators would travel to New Delhi to meet central leaders and convey the demand for the NRC to be implemented before the census.
The self-enumeration phase of Census 2027 was scheduled to begin on 17 August, while the main house-listing exercise will be conducted from 1 to 30 September this year.
The strike followed a series of demonstrations over the issue. Students protesting outside the Directorate of Census Operations in Imphal on Sunday were dispersed by police using tear gas.
Hundreds of protesters also participated in a torchlight rally across Imphal East and Imphal West on the evening of 16 August. They argued that an NRC exercise should precede census operations to help identify alleged illegal immigrants in the state.
Chief minister Y. Khemchand Singh said on Tuesday that the government supported the demand and noted that the Manipur Assembly had adopted a resolution on the issue in 2022.
Singh, however, urged protesters to avoid strikes and road blockades, saying such actions adversely affected students and daily-wage workers.
With IANS inputs