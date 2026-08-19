NRC-linked strike disrupts normal life in Manipur’s valley districts

Normal life was disrupted across five valley districts of Manipur on Wednesday, the second day of a 48-hour statewide strike demanding the implementation of the National Register of Citizens before Census 2027.

Markets, educational institutions and business establishments remained closed in Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Kakching and Bishnupur. Public transport stayed off the roads, although a few private vehicles were seen operating.

Protesters blocked roads in several parts of Imphal East and Imphal West using bamboo poles and boulders. Demonstrations were also held and posters bearing the slogan “No NRC, No Census” were displayed.

Government offices in Thoubal, Kakching and Bishnupur recorded low attendance, while schools and other educational institutions remained shut.

The strike was called by the Campaign for Just and Free Delimitation. It had little impact in Manipur’s hill districts, including Churachandpur.

State government spokesperson and MLA Sapam Ranjan Singh said on Tuesday that a delegation of legislators would travel to New Delhi to meet central leaders and convey the demand for the NRC to be implemented before the census.