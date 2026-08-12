Manipur violence escalates as armed men attack Naga village, torch homes
Attack comes after a separate arson incident in Senapati district, where five abandoned houses are set ablaze
Armed assailants opened fire on a Naga village in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district before setting several houses ablaze, officials said on Wednesday, marking another outbreak of violence in the conflict-hit state.
The attack occurred at Tokpa Liangmai Naga village, near Tumnoupokpi Thangal village, at around 10 pm on Tuesday. The attackers reportedly fired several rounds before torching homes in the settlement.
Officials said the extent of the damage was still being assessed. Most of the affected houses were kutcha structures, although the precise number destroyed had yet to be confirmed.
The incident came a day after unidentified armed individuals allegedly set fire to at least five abandoned houses at Kailenjang village in neighbouring Senapati district.
According to police, Monday’s arson took place at around 1.30 pm, approximately five kilometres west of Senapati police station. The attackers fled after setting the houses alight, and their identities remain unknown.
An Assam Rifles team subsequently reached the village to inspect the site. Local residents said they had not heard any gunfire during the incident.
Kailenjang, formerly inhabited by Kuki families, had remained deserted since the Naga-Kuki conflict of 1992 displaced several households. Some residents later returned but were reportedly forced to leave again following a renewed escalation in tensions earlier this year.
The latest attacks have occurred against the backdrop of continuing friction between Naga and Kuki-Zo organisations. The United Naga Council has enforced an indefinite inter-district economic blockade in Naga-inhabited areas since 17 May, demanding justice for six Nagas who were allegedly abducted and killed by a Kuki group.
The Working Committee of Kuki Civil Society Organisations subsequently announced a counter-blockade, which came into force at midnight on 26 July.
Representatives of the Manipur government and the United Naga Council held their first round of talks at Taphou village on Monday in an effort to end the blockade along the state’s national highways. Although the meeting did not produce a settlement, the council said several proposals aimed at restoring peace were discussed.
The negotiations followed Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand’s visit to Kangpokpi on 8 July, when he and Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen announced that the highways would be reopened immediately to allow the unrestricted movement of all communities.
Manipur has endured prolonged ethnic unrest since violence erupted between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities in May 2023. The conflict has since drawn in other groups, hardened territorial divisions and severely restricted movement between community-dominated areas. At least 260 people have been killed and around 60,000 displaced.
With PTI inputs