Manipur violence escalates as armed men attack Naga village, torch homes

Armed assailants opened fire on a Naga village in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district before setting several houses ablaze, officials said on Wednesday, marking another outbreak of violence in the conflict-hit state.

The attack occurred at Tokpa Liangmai Naga village, near Tumnoupokpi Thangal village, at around 10 pm on Tuesday. The attackers reportedly fired several rounds before torching homes in the settlement.

Officials said the extent of the damage was still being assessed. Most of the affected houses were kutcha structures, although the precise number destroyed had yet to be confirmed.

The incident came a day after unidentified armed individuals allegedly set fire to at least five abandoned houses at Kailenjang village in neighbouring Senapati district.

According to police, Monday’s arson took place at around 1.30 pm, approximately five kilometres west of Senapati police station. The attackers fled after setting the houses alight, and their identities remain unknown.

An Assam Rifles team subsequently reached the village to inspect the site. Local residents said they had not heard any gunfire during the incident.