Manipur students demand NRC before census, protest outside census directorate

Students demanding the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Manipur before the Census 2027 exercise staged a demonstration outside the Directorate of Census Operations in Imphal on Sunday, prompting police to fire tear gas shells to disperse them, officials said.

The protest, led by the Campaign for Just and Fair Delimitation (JFD) Students’ Wing, saw demonstrators gather outside the directorate at Porompat in Imphal East. Raising slogans and carrying placards, the students demanded that no census-related activity be undertaken in the state until the NRC is implemented to identify alleged illegal immigrants.

The protesters were prevented by security personnel from entering the office premises. They subsequently attempted to lock the main gate, following which police used tear gas to disperse the crowd. One protester sustained minor injuries during the action, police said.

Torch rallies sweep Imphal

The agitation spread across Imphal later in the evening, with hundreds of protesters in Imphal East and Imphal West districts taking part in a torch rally.

A large number of women participated in the march, moving through different localities while holding banners and raising slogans demanding that the NRC precede any census exercise in the state.