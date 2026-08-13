Manipur: NIA gets custody of UKNA ‘finance head’ in IED blast case
S Palal Thadou alias Lalboi Singson is the first person arrested in the NIA probe into the April 7 blast in Bishnupur that killed two children
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a suspected “finance head” of the proscribed United Kuki National Army (UKNA) in connection with the April 7 IED blast in Manipur's Bishnupur district that killed two children.
The accused, identified as S Palal Thadou alias Lalboi Singson, was arrested on Wednesday and produced before the Special NIA Court in Imphal, which remanded him to 10 days' police custody.
The arrest is the first in the NIA's investigation into the bombing at Tronglaobi Awang Leikai, which also injured another person. The agency said its investigation is focused on uncovering the larger conspiracy behind the attack and identifying the network allegedly involved.
The case was initially registered at Moirang Police Station as FIR No. 23(4)2026 following the April 7 blast. The NIA took over the investigation and re-registered the case on April 23 as RC-04/2026/NIA/IMP under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Explosive Substances Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.
According to Manipur Police, Thadou had previously been arrested by Churachandpur and Bishnupur police in separate cases. During interrogation, he allegedly admitted to being the “finance head” of the UKNA.
“During the last couple of weeks, through diligent and sustained investigation coupled with human intelligence, interrogation techniques with technical indicators provided by digital forensics experts, security forces successfully uncovered subversive plans and operations conducted by the individual with other UKNA operatives,” the police said.
Investigators have also allegedly linked Thadou to several other incidents of violence in the state.
Police said he was involved in a bombing at Tronglaobi on December 16, 2025, as well as a firing incident at Molnom during the intervening night of February 3 and 4 this year. He has also allegedly been linked to firing incidents in March and July.
According to the authorities, Thadou was allegedly involved in a firing incident in the Kaprang area on July 4, shortly before Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh was scheduled to visit Churachandpur. Police have also linked him to a March 26 firing incident and another incident involving a CRPF camp.
The April 7 blast struck a residential house in Tronglaobi Awang Leikai. Two minor children died from their injuries, while another person was injured.
The UKNA has denied involvement in the attack, describing allegations linking the outfit to the bombing as baseless and misleading.
The NIA said further investigation would focus on identifying and apprehending other people allegedly involved in the conspiracy and establishing the wider network behind the attack.