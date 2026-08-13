Manipur: NIA gets custody of UKNA ‘finance head’ in IED blast case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a suspected “finance head” of the proscribed United Kuki National Army (UKNA) in connection with the April 7 IED blast in Manipur's Bishnupur district that killed two children.

The accused, identified as S Palal Thadou alias Lalboi Singson, was arrested on Wednesday and produced before the Special NIA Court in Imphal, which remanded him to 10 days' police custody.

The arrest is the first in the NIA's investigation into the bombing at Tronglaobi Awang Leikai, which also injured another person. The agency said its investigation is focused on uncovering the larger conspiracy behind the attack and identifying the network allegedly involved.

The case was initially registered at Moirang Police Station as FIR No. 23(4)2026 following the April 7 blast. The NIA took over the investigation and re-registered the case on April 23 as RC-04/2026/NIA/IMP under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Explosive Substances Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

According to Manipur Police, Thadou had previously been arrested by Churachandpur and Bishnupur police in separate cases. During interrogation, he allegedly admitted to being the “finance head” of the UKNA.

“During the last couple of weeks, through diligent and sustained investigation coupled with human intelligence, interrogation techniques with technical indicators provided by digital forensics experts, security forces successfully uncovered subversive plans and operations conducted by the individual with other UKNA operatives,” the police said.