Manipur MP A. Sharda Devi seeks faster relief for displaced families
Sharda Devi says support for displaced families remains a priority and urges swift action on pending state requests
Manipur Rajya Sabha MP A Sharda Devi on Wednesday urged the Centre to expedite approval of proposals submitted by the state government, with particular emphasis on the welfare and rehabilitation of internally displaced persons (IDPs).
Sharda Devi met Union minister for women and child development Annapurna Devi at Parliament House to discuss issues concerning Manipur's development in the context of the state's continuing socio-political challenges.
Following the meeting, the BJP leader said she had requested the Union minister to facilitate the early approval of various proposals and demands submitted by the Manipur government, stressing the need for timely intervention and greater support for communities affected by the ongoing crisis.
She said the discussions focused primarily on measures to improve relief, rehabilitation and welfare for internally displaced persons.
In a post on social media, Sharda Devi said strengthening support for those displaced by the unrest remained a key priority and called for swift action on the state's pending requests.
According to the MP, Union Minister Annapurna Devi assured her that the Ministry of Women and Child Development would extend all possible assistance to the people of Manipur and give due consideration to the proposals raised during the meeting.
With IANS inputs