Manipur MP A. Sharda Devi seeks faster relief for displaced families

Manipur Rajya Sabha MP A Sharda Devi on Wednesday urged the Centre to expedite approval of proposals submitted by the state government, with particular emphasis on the welfare and rehabilitation of internally displaced persons (IDPs).

Sharda Devi met Union minister for women and child development Annapurna Devi at Parliament House to discuss issues concerning Manipur's development in the context of the state's continuing socio-political challenges.

Following the meeting, the BJP leader said she had requested the Union minister to facilitate the early approval of various proposals and demands submitted by the Manipur government, stressing the need for timely intervention and greater support for communities affected by the ongoing crisis.