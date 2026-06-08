Over 700 displaced people died in Manipur relief camps since violence began: RTI data
Home Department data shows 731 deaths among IDPs; over 43,000 people remain displaced nearly three years after conflict erupted
At least 731 internally displaced persons (IDPs) living in relief camps and prefabricated housing across Manipur have died since ethnic violence erupted in the state in May 2023, according to information disclosed by the state Home Department under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.
The information was provided to RTI applicant Hareshwar Goshwami, a writer and political activist, following directions from the Manipur Information Commission in an appeal case earlier this year, according to a report by The Times of India.
The district-wise data compiled by the Home Department showed the deaths occurred among displaced people residing in relief camps and prefabricated settlements established after clashes broke out between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities.
Churachandpur recorded the highest number of deaths at 248, followed by Bishnupur (151), Kangpokpi (128), Imphal West (94), Kakching (60), Imphal East (25), Jiribam (13), Thoubal (11) and Tengnoupal (1).
More than 43,000 still displaced
The RTI response showed that over 43,000 people remained displaced as of 30 April, nearly three years after the violence began.
Kangpokpi had the highest number of displaced persons at 15,694, followed by Bishnupur with 10,092 and Churachandpur with 6,365.
The disclosure also documented 25 unnatural deaths in relief camps and settlements.
In Churachandpur, authorities reported six such deaths, including four drowning incidents, one electrocution and one sexual assault case in which the accused was arrested. District officials said counselling and awareness programmes were conducted following the incidents.
Imphal West reported four unnatural deaths, comprising two cases of hanging, one overdose and one death caused by a bullet injury.
Health concerns persist
The documents also highlighted continuing health challenges among displaced families.
Imphal East reported 217 camp residents suffering from terminal or incurable illnesses, while Imphal West reported 41 such patients and Bishnupur 26.
The violence in Manipur began on 3 May 2023 following a tribal solidarity march in the hill districts and triggered widespread clashes between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities.
More than 250 people have been killed in the conflict and tens of thousands displaced from their homes.
The state remains sharply divided along ethnic lines, with many displaced families unable to return to their native villages because of continuing security concerns and the absence of a lasting political settlement.
Relief camps established during the initial phase of the violence continue to house thousands of people across the state.
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