Over 700 displaced people died in Manipur relief camps since violence began: RTI data

At least 731 internally displaced persons (IDPs) living in relief camps and prefabricated housing across Manipur have died since ethnic violence erupted in the state in May 2023, according to information disclosed by the state Home Department under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

The information was provided to RTI applicant Hareshwar Goshwami, a writer and political activist, following directions from the Manipur Information Commission in an appeal case earlier this year, according to a report by The Times of India.

The district-wise data compiled by the Home Department showed the deaths occurred among displaced people residing in relief camps and prefabricated settlements established after clashes broke out between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities.

Churachandpur recorded the highest number of deaths at 248, followed by Bishnupur (151), Kangpokpi (128), Imphal West (94), Kakching (60), Imphal East (25), Jiribam (13), Thoubal (11) and Tengnoupal (1).

More than 43,000 still displaced

The RTI response showed that over 43,000 people remained displaced as of 30 April, nearly three years after the violence began.

Kangpokpi had the highest number of displaced persons at 15,694, followed by Bishnupur with 10,092 and Churachandpur with 6,365.