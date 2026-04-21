Manipur: Naga-Kuki clashes erupt, Centre fails to restore peace after three years, people protest

The three-year-long ethnic conflict between the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur has taken another troubling turn, adding a fresh dimension to a crisis that has already paralysed the state where more than 250 people have died and over 60,000 remain displaced.

The conflict, which has so far largely remained between the Meitei and Kuki groups, is now showing signs of widening, with tensions flaring between Naga and Kuki communities.

Clashes erupted again on Tuesday when local police attempted to clear a roadblock during a protest shutdown called by the United Naga Council along the border areas of Senapati and adjoining Kangpokpi districts.