Manipur: Naga-Kuki clashes erupt, Centre fails to restore peace after three years, people protest
The ethnic violence in Manipur began on 3 May 2023, after a 'tribal solidarity march' opposed the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status
The three-year-long ethnic conflict between the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur has taken another troubling turn, adding a fresh dimension to a crisis that has already paralysed the state where more than 250 people have died and over 60,000 remain displaced.
The conflict, which has so far largely remained between the Meitei and Kuki groups, is now showing signs of widening, with tensions flaring between Naga and Kuki communities.
Clashes erupted again on Tuesday when local police attempted to clear a roadblock during a protest shutdown called by the United Naga Council along the border areas of Senapati and adjoining Kangpokpi districts.
The roadblock had been set up by Naga volunteers to enforce a three-day shutdown in protest against the April 18 killing of two persons by alleged Kuki militants in Ukhrul district, officials said.
According to an official, the situation turned tense after residents of Changoubung village, largely inhabited by Kukis, became involved, leading to stone-pelting between the two sides.
Speaking to National Herald, Inner Manipur MP Bimol Akoijam criticised the Centre for failing to restore peace in the state. He accused the Government of India of effectively creating “buffer zones” instead of fulfilling its constitutional responsibility to ensure normalcy.
Akoijam also put forward a set of demands, urging the government to initiate dialogue among all stakeholders to restore peace. He further called for deferring the census exercise until a clear legal framework is established to distinguish citizens from non-citizens.
Since the latest spell of violence, several civil society groups and local organisations have taken to the streets, demanding immediate steps to restore peace.
Meanwhile, the Congress launched a sharp political attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government, accusing them of inaction over the past three years. The party alleged that the Centre has failed to intervene meaningfully, even as the humanitarian crisis deepens.
The three-day shutdown called by the United Naga Council has brought normal life to a standstill across Naga-inhabited areas of Manipur, including Ukhrul, Kamjong, Senapati, Noney and Tamenglong districts. The shutdown came into effect from midnight on April 20.
The ethnic violence in Manipur began on May 3, 2023, after a 'tribal solidarity march' organised by the All Tribal Students' Union Manipur opposing the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status. The rallies across hill districts quickly spiralled into clashes between Meitei and Kuki-Zo groups, triggering a prolonged conflict.