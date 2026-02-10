Manipur govt suspends internet in Ukhrul amid fresh Naga–Kuki violence
Officials said over 30 houses were destroyed in 48 hours after an alleged assault on a Tangkhul Naga man.
Amid fresh violence in Manipur’s Ukhrul district, the state government on Tuesday suspended internet services across the hill district for five days as a precautionary measure, police officials said.
The decision followed reports of firing and arson at Litan Sareikhong village, a day after two Tangkhul Naga organisations imposed restrictions on the movement of Kuki people in Ukhrul and neighbouring Kamjong districts. Police said armed miscreants set ablaze more than eight houses — most of them abandoned — and fired several rounds in and around the village.
Officials said that more than 30 houses and other properties have been destroyed in the past 48 hours, following the alleged assault of a Tangkhul Naga community member by Kuki community members. The situation in the hilly areas remains tense, prompting the deployment of additional security forces, including central paramilitary units, in sensitive locations.
In a notification, commissioner-cum-Secretary (Home) N. Ashok Kumar said the volatile law and order situation raised fears that anti-social elements could misuse social media to circulate images, videos or messages capable of inciting violence. After reviewing the situation, the government decided to temporarily suspend internet and data services—including broadband, VPN and VSAT—in Ukhrul district for five days.
Manipur Police confirmed that several houses were torched by miscreants on Monday night in villages surrounding Litan Sareikhong. Preventive measures, including the imposition of curfew and enhanced security deployment, have been put in place to prevent further escalation, police said.
Although tensions persist, authorities said the situation has largely been brought under control. A joint control room has been set up at Litan Police Station to coordinate security operations and facilitate real-time information sharing. Senior police officers are camping in the area and closely monitoring developments on the ground.
The Opposition Congress demanded urgent steps to restore peace. Congress Legislature Party leader Keisham Meghachandra Singh described the situation as deeply alarming, warning that renewed violence between communities was pushing the region further into fear and uncertainty.
He said the continuation of violence even after the formation of a new government was “shameful and alarming” and pointed to serious lapses in maintaining law and order. “The burning of houses belonging to both Naga and Kuki-Zo communities shows how fragile the situation remains. Violence does not distinguish between communities; it only destroys lives and homes,” Singh said.
Clashes had erupted on Sunday evening when Naga and Kuki tribal groups engaged in intense stone-pelting at Litan village, prompting the district administration to impose prohibitory orders. Security forces fired tear gas shells to disperse the mobs.
Ukhrul district magistrate Asish Das imposed restrictions under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, citing credible inputs of a potential breach of peace between Tangkhul Naga and Kuki communities. The order barred public movement and activities likely to disturb law and order until further notice.
Manipur deputy chief minister Losii Dikho, who is also a senior Naga leader, has been camping in the troubled area since Sunday and holding meetings with residents to defuse tensions. He also met leaders of the Foothills Naga Coordinating Committee and the Joint Tribes Council in the presence of senior BJP leader L. Newmai. An emergency meeting with local residents was also held at Litan Police Station on Monday to help restore normalcy.
Tangkhul Nagas constitute Manipur’s largest Naga tribe, while Litan Sareikhong village is predominantly inhabited by members of the Kuki community.
With IANS inputs
