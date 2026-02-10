Manipur govt suspends internet in Ukhrul amid fresh Naga–Kuki violence

Amid fresh violence in Manipur’s Ukhrul district, the state government on Tuesday suspended internet services across the hill district for five days as a precautionary measure, police officials said.

The decision followed reports of firing and arson at Litan Sareikhong village, a day after two Tangkhul Naga organisations imposed restrictions on the movement of Kuki people in Ukhrul and neighbouring Kamjong districts. Police said armed miscreants set ablaze more than eight houses — most of them abandoned — and fired several rounds in and around the village.

Officials said that more than 30 houses and other properties have been destroyed in the past 48 hours, following the alleged assault of a Tangkhul Naga community member by Kuki community members. The situation in the hilly areas remains tense, prompting the deployment of additional security forces, including central paramilitary units, in sensitive locations.

In a notification, commissioner-cum-Secretary (Home) N. Ashok Kumar said the volatile law and order situation raised fears that anti-social elements could misuse social media to circulate images, videos or messages capable of inciting violence. After reviewing the situation, the government decided to temporarily suspend internet and data services—including broadband, VPN and VSAT—in Ukhrul district for five days.

Manipur Police confirmed that several houses were torched by miscreants on Monday night in villages surrounding Litan Sareikhong. Preventive measures, including the imposition of curfew and enhanced security deployment, have been put in place to prevent further escalation, police said.