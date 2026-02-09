Houses torched, curfew imposed as fresh tribal violence flares in Manipur

Disturbing video clips circulating on social media purportedly show armed men setting houses and vehicles on fire, while militants dressed in camouflage uniforms are seen firing sophisticated weapons into the air. PTI, however, said it could not independently verify the authenticity of the footage.

In response, additional security forces have been deployed across sensitive locations, including Mahadev, Lambui and Shangkai, as well as along routes leading to Litan, to maintain law and order and prevent the movement of suspicious individuals, officials said.

Earlier on Sunday evening, security personnel had fired tear gas shells to disperse clashing groups at Litan Sareikhong village, as stone pelting threatened to spiral out of control.

A notification issued by Ukhrul district magistrate Asish Das cited apprehensions of a serious breach of peace and tranquillity due to rising tensions between members of the Tangkhul Naga and Kuki communities. The order imposed a curfew-like restriction, prohibiting the movement of people outside their residences from 7 pm on Sunday until further notice. Government officials and security personnel were exempted from the restrictions.

The immediate trigger for the violence was an alleged assault on a Tangkhul Naga community member by seven to eight persons at Litan village on Saturday night. Officials said the matter was initially resolved through customary mechanisms, with the victim’s side and the chief of Litan Sareikhong agreeing to settle the dispute amicably. A meeting to formalise the resolution was scheduled for Sunday.

However, the meeting never took place.

Instead, tensions flared when a group of villagers from nearby Sikibung allegedly attacked the residence of the chief of Litan Sareikhong. The group reportedly fired seven rounds while passing through the vicinity of the Litan police station, further heightening fear and uncertainty in the area.

Tangkhul Nagas constitute the largest Naga tribe in Manipur, while Kukis are another major tribal community in the state. The latest violence underscores the fragile peace in parts of Manipur, which has witnessed repeated ethnic and tribal clashes over the past year, leaving communities on edge and security forces struggling to contain flare-ups before they turn deadly.

With PTI inputs