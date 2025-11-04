Tourist arrivals in Manipur plunge 90% amid unrest and soaring airfares

Tourist arrivals in Manipur have fallen sharply amid continuing ethnic unrest and high airfares, with the state recording only around 17,000 visitors in 2024–25 compared to 1.79 lakh in 2019–20, according to a state government statement reviewed on Monday.

The decline comes as the state continues to witness tension between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities for more than two years, a situation officials say has deterred both domestic and international travellers. The statement noted that high airfare to and from Manipur remains an additional deterrent.

The data was presented during a review meeting chaired by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who arrived in Imphal on Monday to assess the progress of central schemes and security-related programmes.

Officials told the minister that tourist numbers had dropped from over 1.79 lakh visitors (1.67 lakh domestic and 12,000 foreign) in 2019–20 to approximately 17,000 (15,700 domestic and 1,300 foreign) in 2024–25. They urged the Centre to take up the matter of expensive air travel with the Ministry of Civil Aviation, stressing that reduced airfare and stable security conditions are essential to revive the tourism sector.

“The decrease in tourist footfalls is primarily due to civil unrest in the state, while another factor deterring travellers from visiting the state is high airfare,” the statement said.

Tourism was among Manipur’s key economic sectors before ethnic violence broke out in May 2022, and the state had promoted eco-tourism, adventure tourism and cultural tourism to attract visitors.