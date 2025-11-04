Tourist arrivals in Manipur plunge 90% amid unrest and soaring airfares
Tourist arrivals drop from 1.79 lakh in 2019–20 to 17,000 in 2024–25; state seeks Centre’s help to curb airfares and revive tourism
Tourist arrivals in Manipur have fallen sharply amid continuing ethnic unrest and high airfares, with the state recording only around 17,000 visitors in 2024–25 compared to 1.79 lakh in 2019–20, according to a state government statement reviewed on Monday.
The decline comes as the state continues to witness tension between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities for more than two years, a situation officials say has deterred both domestic and international travellers. The statement noted that high airfare to and from Manipur remains an additional deterrent.
The data was presented during a review meeting chaired by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who arrived in Imphal on Monday to assess the progress of central schemes and security-related programmes.
Officials told the minister that tourist numbers had dropped from over 1.79 lakh visitors (1.67 lakh domestic and 12,000 foreign) in 2019–20 to approximately 17,000 (15,700 domestic and 1,300 foreign) in 2024–25. They urged the Centre to take up the matter of expensive air travel with the Ministry of Civil Aviation, stressing that reduced airfare and stable security conditions are essential to revive the tourism sector.
“The decrease in tourist footfalls is primarily due to civil unrest in the state, while another factor deterring travellers from visiting the state is high airfare,” the statement said.
Tourism was among Manipur’s key economic sectors before ethnic violence broke out in May 2022, and the state had promoted eco-tourism, adventure tourism and cultural tourism to attract visitors.
With tourist inflow plunging, local businesses, hospitality units and travel operators have raised concerns about financial strain and loss of employment opportunities in related sectors.
During the meeting, Kumar was also briefed on the utilisation of funds released by the Ministry of Home Affairs for relief operations and resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs). He reviewed the implementation of central government schemes and instructed officials to ensure timely delivery of benefits across departments.
The minister emphasised monitoring mechanisms for centrally sponsored programmes and sought updates on welfare schemes, infrastructure projects and rehabilitation initiatives. State officials assured that coordination with central agencies remains ongoing to restore stability and expedite development work.
Manipur continues to face challenges linked to displacement, security and economic recovery. With tourism activity subdued, stakeholders have urged a multi-pronged strategy involving security measures, economic support and improved travel connectivity to help restore normalcy and rebuild confidence among travellers.
With inputs from PTI
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines