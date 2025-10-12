No further extension of President’s rule in Manipur, claims BJP MLA
As state's BJP MLAs meet top leaders in Delhi, peace process urged amid ongoing ethnic tensions and political uncertainty
Manipur BJP MLA Kh Ibomcha claimed on Sunday that central BJP leaders have assured a delegation of legislators from the state that the extended term of President’s rule would not be prolonged further.
Speaking to reporters at Imphal airport after his return from Delhi, Ibomcha said, "We went to apprise the central leadership about the current political situation in Manipur. That was our first objective."
At least 26 BJP MLAs had travelled to the national capital seeking appointments with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah. During their week-long visit, the delegation met BJP national general-secretary B.L. Santosh and North-East in-charge Sambit Patra.
Ibomcha added, "We also urged the central leaders to accelerate the peace process initiated by the Centre, followed by the formation of a popular government in the state."
He added, "The Centre has assured us that a popular government will be installed soon. The extended term of President's rule for six months will not be further extended."
President's rule was imposed on 13 February and later extended on 13 August this year amidst political instability exacerbated by ethnic violence between the Meitei majority and tribal Kuki-Zo communities.
The violence, which erupted in May 2023, led to over 260 deaths and displaced tens of thousands, resulting in a breakdown of law and order, prompting central government intervention.
Following chief minister N. Biren Singh's resignation in February, President's rule was imposed, placing the state under direct federal administration. Since then, no party or coalition has succeeded in forming a government, prolonging the period of central governance.
The central government has made efforts to stabilise the region, imposing curfews and deploying significant security forces, including the army and paramilitary units. The BJP delegation’s visit to Delhi aimed at hastening the return to normalcy and reviving democratic governance, highlighting ongoing peace initiatives to bridge ethnic divides.
With the law and order situation improving significantly, political observers anticipate the reinstallation of a BJP-led government is imminent, contingent on Central approval. The legislature remains in suspended animation with no formal dissolution, simplifying a potential government formation process.
The recent arrest of cadres from the banned People’s Liberation Army in connection with militant activities signals continued efforts to suppress violence and restore security.