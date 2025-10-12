No further extension of President’s rule in Manipur, claims BJP MLA

Manipur BJP MLA Kh Ibomcha claimed on Sunday that central BJP leaders have assured a delegation of legislators from the state that the extended term of President’s rule would not be prolonged further.

Speaking to reporters at Imphal airport after his return from Delhi, Ibomcha said, "We went to apprise the central leadership about the current political situation in Manipur. That was our first objective."

At least 26 BJP MLAs had travelled to the national capital seeking appointments with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah. During their week-long visit, the delegation met BJP national general-secretary B.L. Santosh and North-East in-charge Sambit Patra.

Ibomcha added, "We also urged the central leaders to accelerate the peace process initiated by the Centre, followed by the formation of a popular government in the state."

He added, "The Centre has assured us that a popular government will be installed soon. The extended term of President's rule for six months will not be further extended."

President's rule was imposed on 13 February and later extended on 13 August this year amidst political instability exacerbated by ethnic violence between the Meitei majority and tribal Kuki-Zo communities.