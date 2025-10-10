Conrad Sangma’s NPP played role in destroying Manipur’s stability, alleges Congress

He further criticised the BJP and its allies, stating that they have “failed to protect the integrity and unity of Manipur, restore peace, and deliver justice to the people.”

Manipur has been rocked by ethnic violence since May 2023, mainly between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups, leaving over 260 people dead and thousands displaced.

“Since 2017, the BJP and its ally NPP have played a major role in destroying the stability and spirit of the state — truly, BJP and NPP are two faces of the same coin,” Meghachandra added.

During his visit, Sangma met with civil society representatives, internally displaced people, and Manipur governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Thursday evening. On arrival, he stated that the NPP’s objective was the restoration of peace in Manipur and the formation of a democratically elected government.

The Centre had earlier imposed President’s rule in Manipur following the resignation of chief minister N. Biren Singh, putting the state assembly under suspended animation. The assembly’s tenure is scheduled to last until 2027.

Meghachandra, who represents the Wangkhem constituency, further alleged that the people of Manipur have clearly rejected the BJP-led NDA, whose governance he described as marked by misrule, corruption, and divisive politics, which he said contributed to the state’s current unrest.

“The Congress party stands firmly with the people in their struggle to restore democratic values and rebuild the true idea of Manipur,” he asserted.

Sangma’s visit comes at a pivotal moment, as regional political parties grapple with the aftermath of violence and strive to restore governance and peace in Manipur.

With PTI inputs