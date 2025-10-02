Mob attacks Manipur Police convoy in Chandel, vehicles damaged
Eyewitnesses say mostly Kuki women block the police convoy, halting its movement
A convoy of Manipur Police was attacked by a mob in Longja village in Chandel district late on Wednesday, leaving several vehicles damaged though no injuries were reported, officials confirmed on Thursday, 2 October.
According to police in Imphal, the windshields of three vehicles, including one belonging to the Additional Superintendent of Police of Chandel, were smashed during the incident. The attack occurred while security personnel were conducting operations in the hill district, which shares an unfenced border with Myanmar.
Eyewitness reports indicated that a large group, mostly women from the Kuki tribal community, blocked the police convoy and prevented it from moving further. Kuki organisations have repeatedly accused Manipur Police of favouring the Meitei community in the ongoing ethnic conflict.
In a separate development, police arrested two men identified as the main accused in Tuesday’s arson and mob attack on security personnel in Imphal East district. The suspects were named as Konjengbam Nanao alias Arunjit, 21, and Heikrujam Khamba Meitei, 43, both residents of Imphal East.
Security forces also apprehended a self-styled corporal of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) militant outfit. The arrested militant, Khundongbam Nandabir Meitei alias Chinglen, 55, was detained from Heirok Salam Leirak in Thoubal district.
Meanwhile, joint search operations across Imphal West, Imphal East and Churachandpur districts led to the recovery of a significant cache of arms and ammunition. The haul included a 9 mm SMG carbine with magazine, five pistols, several rifles and shotguns, a modified .303 sniper rifle, an M-16 automatic rifle, as well as Chinese grenades and other explosives.
Police officials said that 114 checkpoints had been set up across both hill and valley districts to restrict illegal movement of arms and suspected groups. Security escorts have also been provided to convoys transporting essential supplies along National Highway 37 between Imphal and Jiribam.
The police appealed to the public not to spread or believe unverified information circulating online. “Uploading and circulating fake posts on social media will attract legal action,” a statement said, urging people to return looted arms and ammunition to the nearest security post.
