Mob attacks Manipur Police convoy in Chandel, vehicles damaged

A convoy of Manipur Police was attacked by a mob in Longja village in Chandel district late on Wednesday, leaving several vehicles damaged though no injuries were reported, officials confirmed on Thursday, 2 October.

According to police in Imphal, the windshields of three vehicles, including one belonging to the Additional Superintendent of Police of Chandel, were smashed during the incident. The attack occurred while security personnel were conducting operations in the hill district, which shares an unfenced border with Myanmar.

Eyewitness reports indicated that a large group, mostly women from the Kuki tribal community, blocked the police convoy and prevented it from moving further. Kuki organisations have repeatedly accused Manipur Police of favouring the Meitei community in the ongoing ethnic conflict.

In a separate development, police arrested two men identified as the main accused in Tuesday’s arson and mob attack on security personnel in Imphal East district. The suspects were named as Konjengbam Nanao alias Arunjit, 21, and Heikrujam Khamba Meitei, 43, both residents of Imphal East.