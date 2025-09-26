AFSPA extended in Manipur amid worsening law and order

The Union home ministry on Friday extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in Manipur for another six months, covering the entire state except the jurisdiction of 13 police stations.

The extension, effective from 1 October, comes against the backdrop of continuing violence in the state despite repeated assurances of peace — including Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s much-delayed (and very brief) visit earlier this month, which came nearly two years after ethnic clashes between Meiteis and Kukis first erupted.

The AFSPA declaration, which allows the armed forces sweeping powers to search, arrest and even open fire in “disturbed areas,” has also been extended to nine districts in Nagaland and to 21 police station areas spread across five other districts. In Arunachal Pradesh, the law will remain in force in Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts, as well as three police station areas of Namsai district bordering Assam.

For Manipur, the notification stated: “A further review of the law and order situation in the state of Manipur has been undertaken. Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 … the entire State of Manipur, excluding the areas falling under the jurisdiction of the following 13 Police Stations of 5 districts, is declared as ‘disturbed area’ for a period of six months with effect from 01.10.2025, unless withdrawn earlier.”

The 13 police stations exempted from AFSPA include Imphal, Lamphal, City, Singjamei, Patsoi and Wangoi in Imphal West district; Porompat, Heingang and Irilbung in Imphal East; Thoubal in Thoubal district; Bishnupur and Nambol in Bishnupur; and Kakching in Kakching district.