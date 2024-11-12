Opposition MPs flag Manipur situation at home affairs meeting

The situation in Manipur was flagged by opposition MPs in a meeting of the parliamentary committee on home affairs on 12 November, Tuesday, where home secretary Govind Mohan gave an extensive presentation on the home ministry's achievements and vision, including those related to the North-East, sources said.

It was the second meeting of the recently reconstituted Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs, headed by the BJP's Radha Mohan Das Agarwal.

According to the sources, as a presentation was made on the achievements of the home ministry over the last 10 years, opposition MPs on the panel said that the ministry had not given any details of the areas where improvements are required.

The presentation had three pages on the ministry's achievements in the North-East, which mentioned peace accords signed with different insurgent groups.

An opposition MP, however, pointed out that Manipur was not mentioned. The remark was backed by other opposition members.

A woman MP, meanwhile, mentioned the recent incident of a woman being allegedly raped and burnt alive in Manipur, while another member said he felt uncomfortable with the way the state — which has been witnessing disturbance and violence for over a year now — is being "overlooked".