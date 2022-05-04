3 lakh mothers in Kerala to get trained in cyber safety

"The training programme would be completed within three hours, including five sessions of 30 minutes each. The first session would be an introductory session on new technologies comprising smart phones, internet and its safe usage. The second session would focus on the usage of mobile phones and the safety of passwords such as OTPs and PINs.



The unseen side of news which focuses on identifying fake news, FACTS Checking, and preventing Fake News forms the third session. The fourth session which is titled athe Traps in Internet' will highlight on Cyber attacks and precautions to be taken while undertaking online transactions. The final session takes the participants through Internet-the World with infinite scope," said Sadath.



The training would be conducted in batches of 30 participants which would be led by 4 Little KITES members of that school along with teachers who are KITE Masters.