Gujarat University case: Ahmedabad police arrest three more persons

Police on Monday arrested three more persons in connection with the alleged attack on some international students on the Gujarat University hostel premises in Ahmedabad for offering namaz near the hostel block, the crime branch said.

The city crime branch on Sunday nabbed two persons, Hitesh Mevada and Bharat Patel, and handed them over to the Gujarat University police station for further legal process, it said in a release.

On Monday, the crime branch arrested three more persons, Kshitij Pandey (22), Jitendra Patel (31) and Sahil Dudhatiya (21), all residents of Ahmedabad, and handed them over to local police for a further probe, taking the total number of arrested accused to five so far, the release said.

Students from different foreign countries were allegedly assaulted on Saturday night by a group of persons in the Gujarat University hostel for offering namaz near the facility's block, according to the police.

Two students, one from Sri Lanka and another from Tajikistan, were hospitalised after the incident which took place in the A-block hostel, police earlier said.

Following the incident, an FIR was registered against 20-25 unidentified persons under relevant IPC sections for rioting, unlawful assembly, voluntarily causing hurt, damage to property, and criminal trespass, among others.