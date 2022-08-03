3 UP IAS officers seek VRS within a week

Vikas Gothalwal, who is on study leave in the UK, reportedly sought VRS on health grounds.



It is learnt the three officers have sent copies of their letter seeking VRS to chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra and the state appointment department.



Meanwhile, the internal WhatsApp groups of IAS officers are abuzz with possible reasons for the development.



Officers are debating on the service conditions that are making bureaucrats stay away from Uttar Pradesh and also the intense politicisation of the bureaucracy in the state. A few top bureaucrats are also being blamed for the state of affairs.