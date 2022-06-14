30 SP workers booked, 10 held for rioting in UP

Thirty Samajwadi Party workers have been booked and 10 arrested for rioting and creating hindrance in discharge of duty after they gheraoed the office of assistant commissioner of police in Bazaarkhala, sources said on Tuesday.



Police also used mild force to disperse the protesters and arrested 10 of them late on Monday night.



ACP, Bazaarkhala, Anil Kumar Yadav, who is also vested with powers of magistrate of Alambagh area, was hearing a case of three persons -- Rais Ahmad, Nizam and Shankar.