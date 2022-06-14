UP ATS arrests Rohingya from Aligarh

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested a Rohingya from Aligarh on charges of residing on forged Indian documents.



The accused, identified as Khalique Ahmed, allegedly entered the Indian territory and became an Imam in Rashideen mosque in Aligarh, the ATS said.



ADG, ATS, Naveen Arora said that preliminary investigation revealed that Khalique had gone to Jammu after the campaign against Rohingya citizens living illegally in Uttar Pradesh intensified.