30L litres of adulterated milk consumed in Gujarat daily: Cong MLA

"According to the information I received from sources, over 30 lakh litres of adulterated milk is being manufactured here in Gujarat and is consumed by the public everyday, which is very harmful. Although, the report says that even though the milk is found to be adulterated, it is not harmful. Despite this milk being duplicate and synthetic in nature, why is the report terming it as not harmful that needs to be investigated," said Thummar talking to reporters.