32 people fall ill due to suspected water contamination in Indore
A wave of anxiety swept through a neighbourhood of Indore on Tuesday as at least 32 residents were hospitalised after falling ill from suspected water contamination, casting a shadow over the country’s cleanest city.
The affected residents, all from the Bhagirathpura area, complained of severe vomiting and diarrhoea after consuming drinking water supplied to their homes through municipal taps. The sudden spate of illnesses prompted swift action from the administration, which moved to collect water samples from the locality for laboratory testing.
Indore district chief medical and health officer Dr Madhav Prasad Hasani said the patients had been admitted to various hospitals across the city over the past few days. “All of them reported falling sick after drinking contaminated water,” he said, adding that test results were expected within 48 hours.
Chief minister Mohan Yadav took note of the situation and directed the Indore administration to ensure immediate and high-quality medical care for all those affected, officials said.
Residents alleged that the contamination stemmed from water drawn from the Narmada River and supplied to households through the municipal network. Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava confirmed that samples had been sent for examination. “We can comment conclusively only after the reports are received,” he said.
Indore meets its water requirements through the Narmada River, with supply piped from Jalud in neighbouring Khargone district, nearly 80 kilometres away. As investigations continue, authorities remain on alert, even as anxious residents await clarity on the cause behind the sudden health scare.
With PTI inputs