32 people fall ill due to suspected water contamination in Indore

A wave of anxiety swept through a neighbourhood of Indore on Tuesday as at least 32 residents were hospitalised after falling ill from suspected water contamination, casting a shadow over the country’s cleanest city.

The affected residents, all from the Bhagirathpura area, complained of severe vomiting and diarrhoea after consuming drinking water supplied to their homes through municipal taps. The sudden spate of illnesses prompted swift action from the administration, which moved to collect water samples from the locality for laboratory testing.

Indore district chief medical and health officer Dr Madhav Prasad Hasani said the patients had been admitted to various hospitals across the city over the past few days. “All of them reported falling sick after drinking contaminated water,” he said, adding that test results were expected within 48 hours.