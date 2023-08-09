Water contamination case: Karnataka Lokayukta summons top officials

The Karnataka Lokayukta has summoned top government officials on August 24 in connection with the water contamination case in which six persons have died and more than180 are hospitalised in the Kavadigarahatti area of Karnataka's Chitradurga city.

Lokayukta Justice B.S. Patil stated on Wednesday that suo moto case has already been taken, and the tragedy was painful. He also expressed concern over the development and sought a report.

The Secretary of Department of Urban Development from Bengaluru, District Commissioner of Chitradurga, Administrative Director of Chitradurga Municipality, District Health Officer, Municipality Commissioner, AEE and Health Inspectors have been summoned to the office of Lokayukta. The concerned officials have been asked to furnish complete facts of the case with the report at his office.