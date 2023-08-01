Karnataka has the highest total asset of MLAs: ADR Report

As per the report, Tripura has the lowest total asset of MLAs. The total asset of 59 MLAs analysed from the state is Rs 90 crore, followed by 40 MLAs from Mizoram with Rs 190 crore, and 60 MLAs from Manipur have total assets worth Rs 225 crore.

The report was released after analysing the self-sworn affidavits of sitting MLAs in State Assemblies and Union Territories across the nation.

The data has been extracted from affidavits filed by the MLAs prior to contesting their last elections.

The report said that a total of 4,001 MLAs out of 4,033 have been analysed across 28 State Assemblies and two Union Territories. This report covers 4,001 sitting MLAs belonging to 84 political parties and Independent MLAs.