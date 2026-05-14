89 dead as fierce storm batters Uttar Pradesh; CM orders relief
State government said 53 people were injured, 114 livestock deaths were reported, and 87 houses were damaged due to the extreme weather
At least 89 people were killed after powerful storms, heavy rain, hail and lightning battered several districts of Uttar Pradesh, uprooting trees and electricity poles, collapsing houses and leaving widespread destruction in their wake, according to the relief commissioner’s office.
The state government said 53 people were injured, 114 livestock deaths were reported and 87 houses were damaged in the extreme weather that swept across the state on Wednesday.
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the large-scale loss of lives and property and directed officials to ensure relief reaches affected families within 24 hours.
In a post on X, the relief commissioner’s office said, “Due to bad weather on May 13, including storms, rain, hailstorm and lightning, reports of 89 deaths, 53 injured persons, 114 livestock losses and damage to 87 houses have been received in the state.”
The office said Adityanath had instructed all divisional commissioners and district magistrates to verify incidents “with full sensitivity” and ensure immediate financial assistance and support for affected families.
Officials said the state administration was maintaining direct coordination with district authorities and releasing funds for relief operations.
The worst-hit districts included Prayagraj, Bhadohi and Fatehpur.
According to the Prayagraj district administration, seven deaths were reported from Handia, four from Phulpur, three from Soraon, two from Meja and one from Sadar due to storm- and rain-related incidents.
In Bhadohi, district officials said at least 16 people died in separate storm-related incidents. Additional District Magistrate Kunwar Virendra Kumar Maurya said extensive damage was reported across the district.
“Trees and electric poles were uprooted in several areas while many houses were damaged in the storm,” Maurya said.
Fatehpur Additional District Magistrate Avinash Tripathi said nine people were killed and 16 injured in the district.
“Eight people, including five women, died in Khaga tehsil, while another woman died after a house wall collapsed in Sadar tehsil,” he said.
In Pratapgarh, four people died in separate incidents involving collapsed walls, cemented sheds and lightning strikes.
Superintendent of Police Deepak Bhukar said 25-year-old Bhim Yadav died after being trapped under the debris of a collapsed cemented shed in Ojha Ka Purwa village under Lalganj Kotwali limits.
Bhukar said Bhushan Pandey (56) died after a wall collapsed in Sari Swami village under Baghrai police station area, while Shanti Devi (46) and Lal Bahadur (44) also lost their lives in separate storm-related incidents.
In Kanpur Dehat, a 19-year-old woman identified as Ruchi was killed after lightning struck a neem tree under which she had taken shelter with goats during heavy rain in Bhauthari village under Rasulabad area. Several goats also died in the incident, police said. A 60-year-old man standing nearby sustained injuries.
Additional District Magistrate Dushyant Kumar said local officials had been directed to submit reports on human and livestock losses so compensation could be processed under government norms.
In Deoria, Komal Yadav (62) and Ramnath Prasad (65) died in separate lightning strike incidents, while two others were injured.
In Sonbhadra, Madhav Singh (38) died after being trapped beneath a tree uprooted during the storm.
Adityanath also directed officials from the revenue and agriculture departments, along with insurance companies, to conduct a detailed survey of the damage and submit reports to the government to expedite compensation and rehabilitation measures.
With PTI inputs
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