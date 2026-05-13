UP: 11 killed as powerful storm, heavy rain wreak havoc in Bhadohi and Budaun
Uprooted trees, collapsing walls and damaged houses trigger multiple deaths; rescue operations hit by communication disruptions
At least 11 people were killed and several others injured after a powerful storm accompanied by heavy rain lashed parts of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, causing widespread destruction in Bhadohi and Budaun districts, officials said.
The storm uprooted trees and electricity poles, damaged houses and disrupted communication networks, complicating rescue and restoration efforts in several affected areas.
In Bhadohi district, six deaths have been reported so far, according to Additional District Magistrate Kunwar Virendra Kumar Maurya.
Maurya said district authorities had received reports of extensive damage from multiple areas, including uprooted trees, fallen power poles and damaged residential structures.
“Restoration and rescue operations are facing difficulties because mobile networks have been disrupted due to the storm,” he said.
He added that sub-divisional magistrates, tehsildars, police personnel and other district officials had been deployed across all three tehsils of Bhadohi to conduct relief and inspection work.
“So far, we have received information on six deaths, but the number may rise,” Maurya said.
Officials said the exact number of casualties and injured persons would become clear after detailed field reports were compiled.
Five killed in Budaun
In neighbouring Budaun district, five people, including two minor girls, died in separate incidents linked to the dust storm and heavy rain.
According to police officials, 10-year-old Mausami and nine-year-old Rajni were killed in Siddhpur Kaitholi village under Bisoli police station limits after a mud wall of a hut collapsed during the storm.
The girls had reportedly taken shelter inside the hut along with two women identified as Kallo and Neha after strong winds intensified.
The wall collapsed suddenly, trapping all four under the debris. While the two girls died on the spot, the women sustained serious injuries, officials said.
In another incident in Tark Paroli village under Faizganj Behta police station area, a 40-year-old woman identified as Laxmi died after a tree crashed onto a tubewell room where villagers had gathered for shelter during the storm.
The roof of the structure collapsed, injuring three others, including a woman named Geeta, whose condition remains critical.
Police said truck driver Yogesh, 32, was killed near Bilsi Road after a eucalyptus tree fell on his vehicle during the storm.
In a separate incident, 22-year-old Anshul Sharma died after a tree collapsed on him while he was reportedly on his way to deliver food to his father.
Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Hridesh Kumar Kataria said five people had died in storm-related incidents in Bisoli and Faizganj Behta areas, while around five others were injured.
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