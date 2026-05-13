UP: 11 killed as powerful storm, heavy rain wreak havoc in Bhadohi and Budaun

At least 11 people were killed and several others injured after a powerful storm accompanied by heavy rain lashed parts of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, causing widespread destruction in Bhadohi and Budaun districts, officials said.

The storm uprooted trees and electricity poles, damaged houses and disrupted communication networks, complicating rescue and restoration efforts in several affected areas.

In Bhadohi district, six deaths have been reported so far, according to Additional District Magistrate Kunwar Virendra Kumar Maurya.

Maurya said district authorities had received reports of extensive damage from multiple areas, including uprooted trees, fallen power poles and damaged residential structures.

“Restoration and rescue operations are facing difficulties because mobile networks have been disrupted due to the storm,” he said.

He added that sub-divisional magistrates, tehsildars, police personnel and other district officials had been deployed across all three tehsils of Bhadohi to conduct relief and inspection work.

“So far, we have received information on six deaths, but the number may rise,” Maurya said.

Officials said the exact number of casualties and injured persons would become clear after detailed field reports were compiled.