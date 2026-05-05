Storms and lightning leave over 20 dead in Bihar

More than 20 people have died and several others have been injured after severe storms, heavy rain and lightning strikes battered parts of Bihar over the past 24 hours, officials said on Tuesday.

The worst-affected areas include East Champaran, Gaya and Aurangabad, where multiple fatalities were reported as strong winds and lightning swept through the region following a spell of intense heat and humidity.

According to officials, five deaths were reported from East Champaran, while Gaya and Aurangabad recorded three fatalities each. Additional casualties were reported from several districts, including Patna, Vaishali, Sitamarhi and Bhojpur.

In Barh, in Patna district, two people were killed after trees and walls collapsed during the storm. In Sitamarhi, two women died when an electric pole fell amid strong winds, sparking allegations of poor infrastructure maintenance. One person injured in the incident remains under treatment.