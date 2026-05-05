Storms and lightning leave over 20 dead in Bihar
Severe weather disrupts life across districts as authorities announce compensation and issue alerts
More than 20 people have died and several others have been injured after severe storms, heavy rain and lightning strikes battered parts of Bihar over the past 24 hours, officials said on Tuesday.
The worst-affected areas include East Champaran, Gaya and Aurangabad, where multiple fatalities were reported as strong winds and lightning swept through the region following a spell of intense heat and humidity.
According to officials, five deaths were reported from East Champaran, while Gaya and Aurangabad recorded three fatalities each. Additional casualties were reported from several districts, including Patna, Vaishali, Sitamarhi and Bhojpur.
In Barh, in Patna district, two people were killed after trees and walls collapsed during the storm. In Sitamarhi, two women died when an electric pole fell amid strong winds, sparking allegations of poor infrastructure maintenance. One person injured in the incident remains under treatment.
Lightning strikes also claimed lives elsewhere. In Rohtas district, a young worker was killed after being struck at a worksite, while several others were injured.
The storms caused widespread disruption, with uprooted trees and fallen electricity poles blocking roads and cutting off power supply in many areas for hours. Panic was reported at a railway station in Katihar district when a large tree branch fell on a high-voltage overhead wire, briefly halting train services before normal operations were restored.
The India Meteorological Department had earlier issued a warning of thunderstorms, rainfall and lightning across the State.
In response to the fatalities, the State government has announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh for the families of those who lost their lives.
Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious and follow safety advisories, warning that unstable weather conditions may continue in the coming days.
With IANS inputs
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