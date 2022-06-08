3.5 kg heroin dropped into India by Pakistani drone, 4 held

The BSF is interrogating the arrested smugglers. This is the second major incident of drugs being caught on the border in the last one week. Earlier also drug was dropped into India by using drones.



According to information, this consignment of drugs was recovered from the Khayaliwala check post located in Gajsinghpur police station area. The BSF acted on the input of its branch in the early hours of Tuesday.



The BSF has arrested four smugglers and recovered 3.5 kg heroin from their possession. This heroin was kept in a bundle and was delivered at the Indian border using a drone.