35 Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested, four boats seized by Sri Lankan navy

Around 35 fishermen from Pamban in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district were arrested by the Sri Lankan navy for allegedly poaching in Lankan waters.

Four country boats which the Pamban fishermen had used to fish were impounded allegedly for violating the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) on Thursday, a senior fisheries department official said in Ramanathapuram on Friday.

The fishermen were apprehended by the Lankan navy in the northwestern seas of Lanka, south of Mannar, when they were reportedly fishing in Lankan waters. Later, they were handed over to the Kalpitiya fisheries officials.

The arrest comes in the wake of a Sri Lankan court ordering the release of 13 fishermen detained earlier.