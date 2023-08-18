Attacks on Indian fishermen by SL Navy shows PM Modi-led regime is 'weak,' says TN CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday said continued attacks on Indian fishermen by Sri Lankan Navy shows the Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "weak.".

He asserted that getting Katchatheevu island back from the neighbouring country is the only solution to the vexatious issue.

Stalin's comment comes days after Modi said in Parliament that Stalin had been writing to him to retrieve Katchatheevu, while the island was given to Sri Lanka when Indira Gandhi was the Prime Minister.

Addressing a fishermen's welfare conference at Rameswaram near here, the Chief Minister announced increase in financial assistance from Rs 5,000 to Rs 8,000 provided to fishermen during the annual fishing ban period.