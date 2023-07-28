BJP's countdown has begun: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu chief minister and president of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MK Stalin said that the countdown of the ruling BJP has begun in Bengaluru.

Referring to the meeting of the INDIA block — an alliance of the 26 opposition parties — Stalin conceded that election strategy was also discussed in the Patna meeting.

Talking to the news channel ABP Nadu Stalin, whose party DMK is part of the newly formed INDIA alliance, questioned BJP’s electoral strength, and suggested a formula to defeat the BJP, for the alliance.

“Whichever party is strong in a state, the alliance should be formed under their leadership in that state,” said Stalin.