BJP's countdown has begun: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
The INDIA alliance's motto of '40 for 40' will come true in Tamil Nadu, said Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin
Tamil Nadu chief minister and president of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MK Stalin said that the countdown of the ruling BJP has begun in Bengaluru.
Referring to the meeting of the INDIA block — an alliance of the 26 opposition parties — Stalin conceded that election strategy was also discussed in the Patna meeting.
Talking to the news channel ABP Nadu Stalin, whose party DMK is part of the newly formed INDIA alliance, questioned BJP’s electoral strength, and suggested a formula to defeat the BJP, for the alliance.
“Whichever party is strong in a state, the alliance should be formed under their leadership in that state,” said Stalin.
Saying that INDIA was formed in the Bengaluru meeting to give full shape to the thoughts of the alliance, Stalin added, “You [media] will learn about the various strategies to be implemented on the field as the election nears.
Asserting that if oppressed and underprivileged people are to be safeguarded, then BJP must not come to power again. He said, “It is a party that does only negative politics to divide the people on the basis of religion. Unable to tell the achievement of their government in the past 9 years, BJP is using agencies like ED with the intention to tarnish the image of the ruling government so that it can cast a dent.”
When asked whether Rahul Gandhi will be projected as the prime ministerial face of INDIA or not, Stalin recalled 2004 Lok Sabha elections.
“In 2004, when United Progressive Alliance came to power, no one announced or expected that Dr Manmohan Singh will be made the Prime Minister. We should not forget that under his leadership, the stable rule of 10 years paved the way for India's sustained growth,” he said.
Debunking BJP’s allegation of corruption and mismanagement in Tamil Nadu, Stalin said his party will win 40 out of 40 seats in the next Lok Sabha polls in the state.
On misuse of the governors, ED, CBI and other agencies Stalin said, “ BJP is functioning in the worst and most dangerous ways like using a Governor to try to act against the ruling government, targeting parties that oppose the ideology of the party with the help of ED, CBI and IT, and welcoming and providing a ministerial berth to leaders of other parties with criminal cases pending against them when they join BJP.”
