Stalin urges PM Modi to take up fishermen issue with visiting Lankan Prez

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take up with Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, the issue of protection of the traditional fishing rights of Indian fishermen.

Pointing to Wickremesinghe's two-day official visit to the country this week, Stalin outlined 'retrieval' of Katchatheevu island and addressing the genuine aspirations of the Tamil-speaking people in Sri Lanka as matters of great concern to the people of Tamil Nadu.

At the invitation of Prime Minister Modi, Wickremesinghe is set to visit India on an official visit on July 21. This will be his first visit to the country since assuming the 'current responsibilities,' according to the External Affairs Ministry.