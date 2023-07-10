Stalin writes to Jaishankar, seeking the release of 15 TN fishermen from Sri Lanka

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K Stalin on Monday wrote to Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar asking for his immediate intervention in getting 15 Tamil Nadu fishermen released from Sri Lanka.

“Through diplomatic channels we can reach an amicable resolution that respects the rights and livelihoods of our fishermen even when maintaining friendly bilateral relations between India and Sri Lanka,” Chief Minister’s wrote.

On Sunday, July 9, 15 fishermen, along with their mechanised boats, were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy from Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu.