Stalin urges Jaishankar to secure release of Indian fishermen

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday sought External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar's personal intervention to secure the release of Indian fishermen arrested by the Indonesian and Seychelles authorities.



Stalin in a letter to Jaishankar citing reports said five fishermen belonging to Tamil Nadu and Kerala were apprehended by the Indonesian air and sea police for allegedly entering Indonesian waters and were taken to Ditpolairud Pier, Aceh, Indonesia, for legal proceedings.